Garner (knee) signed a contract with the Chiefs on Monday.

Garner was previously waived by the Redskins in June, at which point he was still recovering from an ACL injury that sidelined him during OTAs. The 27-year-old's contract with the Chiefs likely indicates that he's taking positive steps in his recovery. When fully healthy, Garner will compete for a depth role in Kansas City's tight end room.

