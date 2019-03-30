Marqueston Huff: Let go by Cowboys
Huff was released by the Cowboys on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Huff spent the 2018 season on injured reserve before signing a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys in January. The journeyman safety has also spent time with the Titans, Ravens, Cardinals during his career. He will now look to find a new opportunity.
