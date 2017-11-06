Martin Wallace: Waived by New Orleans
Wallace (undisclosed) was waived by the Saints on Monday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Wallace quickly became an expendable piece of the roster when the team decided to bring Bryce Harris from the 49ers. Should he draw interest from another team, Wallace will be able to sign with them once clearing waivers.
