Wallace (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Saints on Thursday, Joel Erickson of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

The Saints replaced Wallace by picking up offensive lineman Jerry Ugokwe off waivers from the Colts. If no team claims Wallace within 24 hours, he'll be placed on injured reserve.

