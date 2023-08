Kinsey was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

Kinsey has primarily spent the first two years of his career on the Titans' practice squad, but he has suited up for three games during that time. Overall, he has one reception for three yards. It looks like he is trending for a similar role in 2023, but it remains to be seen if the team will offer him a practice squad spot again.