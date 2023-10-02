Kinsey was waived by the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

Kinsey was elevated to Tennessee's active roster prior to Sunday's 27-3 win over the Bengals, joining the Titans for a second game in a row. Over those two contests, the wide receiver recorded a combined 50 punt-return yards while playing eight special-teams snaps. Kinsey will now be available to be claimed by the other 31 teams in the league, though his most likely next destination is the Titans' practice squad.

