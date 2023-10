Kinsey signed with Tennessee's practice squad Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Kinsey was waived by the team Monday while he was on the 53-man roster, but the move was more of a procedural matter, as the Berry College product returns to the organization. If Treylon Burks (knee) were to remain out Sunday against the Colts, Kinsey may find himself on the active roster once again.