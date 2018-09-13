Michael Ola: Released by New Orleans
Ola was released by the Saints on Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Ola signed with the Saints back in May, and while he was active for Sunday's season opener, he did not play. He was released to make room for Jermon Bushrod, who was signed just four days after being released by the team.
