Ola is signing a one-year deal with the Saints, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Ola tried out for the Saints over the weekend and will add depth at tackle behind starters Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. The 30-year-old journeyman played for the Chargers in 2017, appearing in two games.

