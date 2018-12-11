Ola (ankle) suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's 28-14 win over the Buccaneers, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ola was helped off the field by trainers Sunday, and had to be carted to the locker room. A timetable for the depth tackle's recovery remains undisclosed. If Ola were to remain sidelined for a considerable amount of time, the Saints may look to add offensive line depth to their active roster.