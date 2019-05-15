Orchard worked out for the Dolphins and is expected to sign with the team in the coming days, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Orchard previously spent last season with two teams (Buffalo and Kansas City), playing four games and made four tackles (three solo). The deal isn't official yet, but the 26-year-old will likely get a chance with his fourth team, after coming into the league as a second-round pick of the Browns in 2015.