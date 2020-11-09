The Texans claimed Orchard off waivers from Washington on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Orchard played in eight games for Washington since the beginning of the 2019 season, recording 16 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. He'll arrive in Houston and fill an immediate role with his new team, as the Texans just placed Brennan Scarlett (forearm) and Kyle Emanuel (concussion) on injured reserve. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Orchard's availability is uncertain for this Sunday's matchup against the Browns, but he may compete for a starting outside linebacker role once he joins team activities.