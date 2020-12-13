site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Nate Orchard: Let go by Houston
Orchard was waived by the Texans on Saturday.
The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers by Houston about a month ago but is now parting ways with the team. Orchard didn't see game action during his month with the Texans.
