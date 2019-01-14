NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Start Michael Thomas, Travis Kelce in your NFC, AFC championship pool

Before setting your NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal lineups that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

For the conference championship round of the 2019 NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce was a dominant force for Kansas City all season. In fact, he finished the regular season with 103 receptions for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns. Kelce broke Tony Gonzalez's single-season team record (102) for catches and is coming off a strong performance against the Colts in the divisional round, hauling in seven receptions for 108 yards.

Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes built a solid rapport early on in the season, which helped the Chiefs average 35.3 points, highest in the NFL. The former third-round pick has also recorded at least 75 yards receiving in 11 of his past 17 games. He's a nightmare for opposing defenders and gets a dream matchup this week against the Patriots, who gave up two touchdown receptions to tight ends last week against the Chargers.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas brought in 12 of 16 targets for a franchise playoff-record 171 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 20-14 victory over the Eagles on Sunday. The third-year pro also led the league in receptions (125) and set the single-season franchise records for receptions and receiving yards (1,405) during the regular season.

Thomas is expected to be featured heavily again Sunday against the Rams, who he torched for 211 yards and a touchdown earlier this season. In a game that's expected to be an offensive shootout, he's a high-ceiling option because he has a strong chance to put up insane numbers on the fast track of the Superdome.

