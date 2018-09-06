Nick Becton: Released with injury settlement
The Giants released Becton (ankle) with an injury settlement Wednesday.
Becton was placed on injured reserve after injuring his ankle late in the preseason, but he will now be free to find a new home after he and the Giants agreed to an injury settlement. He will likely now pursue a reserve role with another club.
