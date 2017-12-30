Giants' Nick Becton: Joins Giants
Becton was signed to the Giants' 53-man roster Saturday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Becton has been on the Chiefs' practice squad since late October after being let go by the Lions at roster cutdowns in September. The 27-year-old is likely to serve as a depth option in his new team's offensive line rotation.
