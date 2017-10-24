Nick Becton: Signs with Kansas City's practice squad
The Chiefs signed Becton to their practice squad Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
With the Chiefs dealing with a couple of injuries on the offensive line, they'll bring in Becton to add some insurance and depth, though they won't add him to the 53-man roster just yet. Becton spent the offseason with the Lions before being released at the start of the regular season.
