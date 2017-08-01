Becton signed a contract with the Lions on Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Detroit is the fifth team Becton has signed on with since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He'll need to impress in training camp and the preseason in order to secure a reserve role at tackle.

