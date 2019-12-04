Play

Fitzgerald (hamstring) worked out for the Broncos on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Fitzgerald had been dealing with the hamstring issue as far back as training camp, forcing him to land on the Active/non-football injury list with the Saints. As evidenced by this news, appears to be recovered from the injury, looking to latch on to a roster after he went undrafted out of Mississippi State in April.

