Fitzgerald (hamstring) signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad Sunday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Tampa Bay originally signed Fitzgerald as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State immediately after this year's draft. The 23-year-old was placed on the NFI list with a hamstring issue July 23 and missed all of the Buccaneers' training camp and preseason action.

