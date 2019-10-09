Fitzgerald (hamstring) was released from the Bucs' practice squad on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Fitzgerald was being developed into a hybrid QB/TE role, somewhat like Taysom Hill's role with the Saints, but the Bucs have opted to move on. The Mississippi State product will now look for a new opportunity.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories