Buccaneers' Nick Fitzgerald: Hits NFI list to open camp
Fitzgerald (hamstring) will begin training camp on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Fitzgerald carries a bit more intrigue than the standard undrafted rookie quarterback, considering there's been talk this offseason of deploying him in a manner similar to versatile signal-callers like Joe Webb and Taysom Hill, who have also seen time on special teams and as both ball carriers and pass catchers during their NFL tenure. Fitzgerald's 6-foot-5 frame may ultimately help him carve out a spot on special teams in particular, and, by extension, the final roster. However, the Mississippi State product will have apparently have to wait at least a short time before getting the chance to start making his case in camp.
