Minnesota reverted Harry to its practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Harry was elevated to the active roster each of the past two weeks, with most of his work coming on special teams, though he did get one offensive snap Week 5 against Kansas City. There could be an opportunity for the former Patriot and Bear to be elevated again Week 6 and potentially see more work if Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is unable to play, though he'd presumably still be looking at minimal snaps behind at least K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell.