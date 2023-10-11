Harry was signed to Minnesota's 53-man roster from the practice squad Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Harry and Trishton Jackson were both added to the roster to provide additional depth in a receiving corps that will be without superstar Justin Jefferson (hamstring) for at least four weeks following Jefferson's placement on injured reserve Wednesday. Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn will work as the team's top two wide receivers, while Harry's unlikely to make significant contributions given his modest career average of 17 receiving yards per game across 42 NFL appearances.