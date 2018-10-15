Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Inactive for Week 6
Breeland (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the 49ers, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Breeland has yet to play in a game since signing with the Packers prior to Week 4. The cornerback was questionable coming into Monday, and with Green Bay on bye next week, Breeland will have a chance to make his debut against the Rams in Week 8.
