Hundley completed 17 of 40 passes for 130 yards and two interceptions during Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings.

Hundley's woes at home continued, with the defeat dropping him to 1-4 in the confines of Lambeau Field. More ignominious than the record, though, is his lack of a touchdown in those appearances. Hurting his cause from the outset was the lack of his favorite receiver, Davante Adams, who is embedded in the concussion protocol for the second time this season. To make matters worse, the offense lost Jordy Nelson (shoulder) as the clock wound down to halftime, which was soon followed by an interception in the red zone from Hundley. Among the Packers' 10 other possessions, one was a Hundley pick late in the fourth quarter, six ended in punts and the other three were turnovers on downs. He'll look to bounce back in the season finale next Sunday at Detroit, against whom he racked up 245 passing yards and 22 yards and a TD on the ground Week 9.