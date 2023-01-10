Hundley reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Hundley joined Baltimore's practice squad Dec. 5 and was elevated for the first time ahead of Sunday's loss to the Bengals. The veteran signal-caller did not wind up seeing the field as the No. 2 quarterback behind rookie Anthony Brown, the latter of whom started with Lamar Jackson (knee) and Tyler Huntley (shoulder) both inactive. Hundley could be elevated again if Jackson and Huntley both remain sidelined for this coming Sunday's rematch against Cincinnati in the wild-card round of the playoffs.