Packers' Devante Mays: Inactive in Week 2
Mays was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
Mays suited up for Week 1 while fellow rookie running back Aaron Jones was inactive, but the two swapped places in Week 2. Neither player saw a carry in his appearance, providing no chance to establish either as the Packers' clear No. 3 running back.
