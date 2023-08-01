The Packers signed Miller on Tuesday.

Miller signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent most of his rookie campaign on their practice squad. However, he's dealt with numerous injuries during his short time in the NFL and ultimately reached an injury settlement with New York a week ago. He's presumably healthy now and will look to carve out a role in Green Bay's young wideout corps, which is currently without two rookies in Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) and Grant DuBose (undisclosed).