Miller (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation Thursday.

Miller was unable to compete during minicamp, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. The 25-year-old missed the majority of the 2022 campaign with a broken wrist, finishing the season on the team's practice squad. The waiving of Miller cleared the way for the Giants to sign defensive lineman Kobe Smith, who has spent time on the Titans, Buccaneers, Eagles, and Falcons' practice squads since 2022, but has yet to appear in an NFL game.