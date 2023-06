Miller (undisclosed) reverted to the Giants' injured reserve Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Miller was waived by New York with an injury designation Thursday, but he cleared waivers and has reverted to IR. He'll now be forced to miss the entire 2023 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement. The 2022 UDFA had a similar situation last year and is still looking to make his NFL regular-season debut.