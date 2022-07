The Packers placed Jenkins (knee) on the active/PUP list to start training camp, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins is recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in November of 2021. When healthy, the 2019 second-round pick projects to start at right tackle. However, he remains without a firm timetable for return. If he starts the season on the PUP list he will not be eligible to return until Week 6.