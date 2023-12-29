site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Practices Thursday
Jenkins (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's walkthrough.
The starting left guard has been dealing with this injury since Week 14 but has yet to miss a game in that span. Jenkins has started all 13 games he's played in this season.
