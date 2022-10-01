Jenkins (knee) will play Sunday against the Patriots, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jenkins logged limited practices Thursday and Friday, after what was likely a maintenance DNP on Wednesday for the 26-year-old. He'll draw the start at right tackle, opposite David Bakhtiari.
