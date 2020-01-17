Packers' Geronimo Allison: Clear for championship game
Allison (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in San Francisco, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
As was the case with his teammates, Allison seems to have got over his bout with the flu in 48 hours, going from a DNP on Wednesday to full participant to close out the week. He hasn't surpassed 30 yards receiving since Week 7 but nonetheless has been targeted 3.3 times per game (including playoffs) this season.
