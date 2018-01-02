Packers' Geronimo Allison: Makes strides in second year
Allison caught two passes for 15 yards in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions and finished the season with 23 receptions for 253 yards.
Allison occupied the No. 4 spot on the depth chart at the wide receiver spot for most of the campaign, but his numbers took a small step forward in his second season. The Packers re-signed fellow receiver Davante Adams to a multi-year deal before 2017 came to a close, but they will have decisions to make on wideouts Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb, who carry hefty salaries in 2018. If either or both move on, that could allow Allison to move up the ranks, and give him a chance to post more games like his 122-yard outing from Week 3, in which he had Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball.
