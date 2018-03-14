The Packers extended a tender to Allison, an exclusive rights free agent, on Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After some maneuvering in the receiving corps the last 24 hours, the Packers made the easy decision to keep Allison in the fold. There's little question he won't fill the leadership void left behind by the release of Jordy Nelson, but Allison's usage should increase in three-wide formations alongside Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. As it stands, Allison seems destined to surpass his career-high marks of 23 catches (on 39 targets) for 253 yards from 2017.