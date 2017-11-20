Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Notches second interception of 2017
Clinton-Dix had five tackles (all solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Clinton-Dix's tackle output was right in line with the 5.1 stops he was averaging entering Week 11, but his second interception of the season provided a bonus for those that decided to start him in leagues that use IDPs.
