Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Notches second interception of 2017

Clinton-Dix had five tackles (all solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Clinton-Dix's tackle output was right in line with the 5.1 stops he was averaging entering Week 11, but his second interception of the season provided a bonus for those that decided to start him in leagues that use IDPs.

