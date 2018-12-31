Moore caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Moore was the highest drafted of the three receivers the Packers selected in the 2018 draft, coming off the board in the fourth round. However, he had nowhere near the impact of fellow rookie wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, who were taken in the fifth and sixth rounds, respectively. Moore will head into the offseason well behind both players on the depth chart, and is going to need to impress a new coaching staff to earn a roster spot, let alone a more prominent role, in 2019.