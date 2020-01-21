Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Finishes with one sack
Fackrell had 23 tackles (13 solo) and one sack in 16 games this season.
The 28-year-old also added a sack during Sunday's loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, but he was limited to a rotational role for the entirety of the season. Fackrell essentially came out of nowhere with 10.5 sacks in 2018, but the offseason additions of Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith -- who combined for 25.5 sacks this season -- led to his lowest production since his rookie year. The selection of Rashan Gary in the first round of the 2019 draft increases the likelihood of Fackrell not being re-signed and hitting free agency in March.
