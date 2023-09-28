Football is back! Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2023 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups. Tonight, we kickoff Week 4 with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions.

Every week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. We'll take a mix of lineups from our panel of experts that feature builds on Fanduel. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

The Packers are getting arguably their two biggest playmakers back for this game. Christian Watson is making his season debut and we are seeing his first extended action with Jordan Love. Last season, the two connected on an explosive touchdown play in limited snaps with Aaron Rodgers out of the lineup. This season, Love has developed an early rapport with Romeo Doubs, rookie Jayden Reed and rookie tight end Luke Musgrave. It will be interesting to see where Watson lands on the target totem pole and how the Pakcers will allocate snaps at wide receiver. Aaron Jones is set to return from a hamstring injury that cost him two games.

On the flip side, the Lions will also be returning some firepower to this game in the form of running back David Montgomery who is expected to return from a thigh injury. Perhaps more importantly, they'll also be returning some help along the offensive line including left tackle Taylor Decker.

Sportsline's Jacob Gibbs does the deep dive on the entire Week 3 main slate for DFS with a breakdown of all the players who should be in your captain consideration, a break down of the FLEX plays by tiers and more. Mike McClure has you covered with optimal lineups for the TNF slate on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Or you can lean on former Millionaire Maker winner Jimmie Kaylor for his picks.

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

FanDuel:

MVP Jordan Love $16000

Amon-Ra St Brown $14000

Christian Watson $11500

Josh Reynolds $9500

Jayden Reed $9000

Jamey Eisenberg

FanDuel:

MVP: Sam LaPorta $10000

FLEX: Jordan Love $16000

FLEX: Amon-Ra St. Brown $14000

FLEX: Jahmyr Gibbs $12000

FLEX: Luke Musgrave $8000

Heath Cummings

FanDuel:

Jared Goff $15500

Amon-RA St. Brown $14000

David Montgomery $12500

Lions DST $9000

Luke Musgrave $8000