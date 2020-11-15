site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: packers-rick-wagner-gearing-up-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Packers' Rick Wagner: Gearing up Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wagner (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
Wagner injured his knee last week against the 49ers, but he's shaken it off and will suit up Sunday. David Bakhtiari is back from a chest injury, however, so Wagner will revert to a backup role.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read