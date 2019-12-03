Play

Williams recorded four tackles (two solo), an interception and pass defensed across 44 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The veteran now has two interceptions on the season after being held without one all of last season in his return to Green Bay. Williams continues to play in about a third of the team's defensive snaps -- splitting time with Kevin King.

