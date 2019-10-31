Redmond (ankle/elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After being limited in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Redmond appears to have shaken his ankle and elbow injuries. With Darnell Savage back in action, Redmond stands to play a depth role in Green Bay's secondary Week 9.

