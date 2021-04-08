Bouye (suspension) agreed to a contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bouye is coming off a turbulent season with the Broncos, as he played just seven games due to a dislocated shoulder before being hit with a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy. The 29-year-old cornerback will need to serve two more games of that suspension in 2021. Once activated, Bouye will likely challenge Rashaan Melvin for a starting role opposite No. 1 corner Donte Jackson.