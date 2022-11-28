Mayfield is expected to be inactive for the Panthers' next game Week 14 at Seattle if PJ Walker (ankle) is healthy enough to serve as Sam Darnold's backup, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Walker has missed the Panthers' last two games with a high-ankle sprain, after starting each of the prior five contests. Mayfield, who had started the Panthers' first five games before losing the job to Walker due to injury and poor performance, stepped back into the lineup Week 11, but he threw for just 196 yards and was intercepted twice in a 13-3 loss to the Ravens. Even while Walker was sidelined Week 12, the Panthers chose to bypass Mayfield for the start in favor of Darnold, who committed no turnovers and contributed one touchdown through the air and one on the ground in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Broncos. Interim head coach Steve Wilks has already confirmed that Darnold will retain the starting job coming out of the team's Week 13 bye, and with Walker likely to be ready to go for Week 14, Mayfield looks set to drop to third on the depth chart. Newton suggests that the Panthers could look to release Mayfield in order to address other areas of need on the 53-man roster.