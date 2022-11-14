Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Mayfield will start Sunday's game against the Ravens due to PJ Walker suffering a high-ankle sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mayfield and Sam Darnold, both now fully healthy, also spent time sidelined with high-ankle sprains this season. With Walker now potentially facing a multi-week absence, Mayfield will return as Carolina's starting quarterback for the first time since Week 5, though he could quickly face pressure from Darnold should he struggle out of the gate versus Baltimore. Back in Week 9's loss to the Bengals, Walker was benched at halftime for performance reasons, leading to a performance in which Mayfield completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 155 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.