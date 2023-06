Smith (ankle), who finished last season on IR, has been participating in OTAs, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 2022 fourth-round pick last saw game action in Week 14 of last year, but the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder is evidently past his ankle issue and has been spotted taking reps at inside linebacker during Carolina's OTAs. Prior to his injury, Smith logged eight tackles in 12 games.