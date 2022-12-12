site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Brandon Smith: Dealing with ankle injury
Smith (ankle) sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Seahawks, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site reports.
Smith sustained an injury on a punt in the second half of Sunday's matchup and was unable to return down the stretch. It's unclear whether he'll be available next Sunday against Pittsburgh.
