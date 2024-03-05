The Panthers gave Burns a franchise tag Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The tag is for $24 million and likely will serve as a bridge to either a new contract or a trade. Burns has recorded at least 7.5 sacks each year since the Panthers drafted him 16th overall in 2019, and he's missed only three games in five pro seasons.
